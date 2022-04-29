Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 98.0% in April

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter.

CEV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,138. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

