Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 5,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BWS Financial started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $4,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

