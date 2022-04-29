ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 5,229,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,850,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £13.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.75.

ECR Minerals Company Profile (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

