ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 5,229,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,850,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £13.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.75.
ECR Minerals Company Profile (LON:ECR)
