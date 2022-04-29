EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops One Day Volume of $254.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 87.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $345,194.53 and approximately $254.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,493.71 or 1.00107918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024246 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

