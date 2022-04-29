Edgeless (EDG) Trading Up 27.2% This Week

Edgeless (EDG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

