Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.87. 11,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,531 shares of company stock valued at $26,097,538 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

