Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

ESLT opened at $218.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.83. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $238.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,002,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,243,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

