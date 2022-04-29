Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

