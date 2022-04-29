Electric Vehicle Zone Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $417,456.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.75 or 0.07302612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00057210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.