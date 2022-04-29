Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $237.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.82 and its 200 day moving average is $265.80. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

