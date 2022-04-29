Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.