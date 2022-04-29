Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $160,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock worth $7,489,641 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

ACN stock opened at $313.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.62. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

