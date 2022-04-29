Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $169,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.