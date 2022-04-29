Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $399,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $877.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $938.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $985.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,972 shares of company stock valued at $368,418,190 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

