Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $90,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.60 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

