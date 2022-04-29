Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $118,167,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO opened at $118.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.88. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.68 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.54.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.