Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $118,167,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.54.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
