Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

