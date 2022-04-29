Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,006 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Unity Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Unity Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.