Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,120 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 429,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

