Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $346,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.
SO stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.
In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.
