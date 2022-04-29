Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $346,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.