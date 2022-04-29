Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

NEAR stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

