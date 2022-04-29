Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.57 and a 200 day moving average of $231.22.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.