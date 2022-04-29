Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EMCF remained flat at $$35.23 during trading hours on Friday. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.49. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emclaire Financial ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

