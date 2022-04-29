Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Announces Earnings Results

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EBS stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 1,298,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,758. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 5,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 392,709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

