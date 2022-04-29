Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.61, but opened at $35.16. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 3,649 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

