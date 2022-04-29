Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Employers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $13,452,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Employers by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 33,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Employers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

