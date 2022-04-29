Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $93.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

ENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

