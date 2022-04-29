Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.02 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.10. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Encore Wire by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Encore Wire by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

