Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 1,503.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Endesa stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Endesa has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.58) to €21.50 ($23.12) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.19) to €22.60 ($24.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Endesa from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endesa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

