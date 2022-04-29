Enecuum (ENQ) Price Reaches $0.0286 on Major Exchanges

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $546,448.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00031518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00101008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 200,370,403 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.