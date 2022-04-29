Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,305 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after buying an additional 2,539,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,452,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,451,695. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

