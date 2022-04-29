Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Engie from €18.00 ($19.35) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 225,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,860. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Engie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.