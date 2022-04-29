ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €14.00 ($15.05) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.74) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.08 ($17.28).

ENI traded up €0.20 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting €13.16 ($14.15). 31,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.91. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($15.92).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

