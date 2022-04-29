Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY22 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

NYSE ETR traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $109.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

