Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of EGLX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 263,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,632. The company has a market cap of $260.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.