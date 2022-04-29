Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Envestnet has strong asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. The company continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency and increase market competitiveness. Demand for personalized wealth management services are creating solid market opportunity for Envestnet’s technology-enabled solutions and services.Partly due to these positives, shares of Envestnet have improved in the year-to-date period. On the flip side, With high debt as a percentage of total capital, Envestnet’s capital structure puts investors at risk. The company has never declared and does not have any plan to pay out cash dividends on common stock. The only way to achieve return on investment is share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed. The company does not have enough cash to meet it debt burden.”

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENV. Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 332.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.