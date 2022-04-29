Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN remained flat at $$0.32 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.06. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

