EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

