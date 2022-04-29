Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

