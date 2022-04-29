EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.97. 194,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,286,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EQT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 514,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in EQT by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

