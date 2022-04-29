EQTEC (LON:EQT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EQTEC (LON:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.80 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON EQT opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. EQTEC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.95 ($0.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.09.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

