EQTEC (LON:EQT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EQTEC (LON:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.80 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON EQT opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. EQTEC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.95 ($0.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.09.
