Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.54.

Shares of EFX opened at $206.33 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $199.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $251.67.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 39.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

