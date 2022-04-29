Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 29th (AAWW, ASR, BYD, CEQP, CVE, EBS, EQNR, ESRT, EVTC, EXAS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 29th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.