Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.

EQR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. 7,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

