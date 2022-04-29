Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ GMBLP remained flat at $$7.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.