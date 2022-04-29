Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.77-14.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.94. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.770-$14.130 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.27.

NYSE:ESS traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $278.30 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

