Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.23 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $345.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.46. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $278.30 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

