Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down to $101.88

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.88, but opened at $97.73. Etsy shares last traded at $99.08, with a volume of 35,618 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $183.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

