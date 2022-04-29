Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%.

EVBN traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $37.34. 15,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

