EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $597-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.16 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 460,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,123. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after buying an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 72,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

